After 51 Years Doors Shuttered In Kintyre

Posted 4/04/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

It’s been a staple in Kintyre, ND for over half a century and last Friday, March 31 its doors were closed.

The Titan Corporation has decided to restructure and the Titan Kintyre location was one of 15 locations throughout the U.S. to be shuttered.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” said former store manager Kevin Wolf (Napoleon), who grew up with the business owned by his family.

In 1965, brothers Leo (Viola) Wolf and Marvin (Adeline) Wolf began Wolf’s Farm Equipment in the former John Deere Service Center. “Every summer all the kids [cousins] would set up machinery for free,” said Kevin, Leo and Viola’s son. After helping out at the shop throughout his life, Kevin then attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. He started full time as a mechanic at Wolf’s in 1984.

Leo and Marvin maintained the business for 43 years until 2008, when they retired and sold the business to Titan Machinery. Kevin became a parts service manager until 2011, when he was promoted to store manager. In 2015 he became the store manager of both the Kintyre and Mandan Titan stores.

Kevin’s wife, Cyndi also started with the company in 2008 and became Kintyre’s store administrator.

When Wolf learned Titan would be closing the Kintyre location at the end of March, he said, “I knew it would be a tough day; you don’t do something for 30 years and then just turn the key.”

Wolf said he will miss the customers the most. “I grew up with them and created a lot of relationships.” He said it’s crazy how many people he has worked beside in. . .