A Heritage Lives On Through Song

Posted 1/02/18 (Tue)

By Megan Gross

The German-Russian culture has many traditions which live on, such as knoephla, kuchen, and polkas. But one tradition that may seem to be fading is kept alive by a few German-Russian vocalists.

Last Thursday, Dec. 21, John Gross, Joe Gross, Brian Gross, Gaylynn Becker, and Karl Becker played and sang some original German folk music at the Napoleon Care Center.

John Gross of Napoleon learned the German songs very young. He said that his grandpa, Mathias Gross, and dad, John M. Gross, sang and taught him how to sing and play music. “When I was eight years old my dad called me up to the organ. My dad was the. . .

