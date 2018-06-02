8th Annual Napoleon FFA Alumni CDE Held

Posted 2/06/18 (Tue)

The 8th annual Napoleon FFA Alumni CDE’s were held on January 27 in Napoleon. According to Napoleon FFA advisor Mr. Brian Schneider things went very well, thanks to the hard work of the alumni and various community people who volunteered to judge and assist with all aspects of the event. There were 295 FFA and 4-H members who competed in the livestock, agronomy, and ag sales event. The agronomy judging CDE and the Ag Sales competition were held in the school with the livestock judging being held at the Napoleon Livestock Auction.

The FFA local members started the judging year off strong, having an awesome day. Ten members of the Ag Sales team competed on Saturday where they did an excellent job and brought home the 1st and 3rd place team awards. Those competing were. . .

