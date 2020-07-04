7 Running For 2 Spots

Posted 4/07/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The Monday, April 6 filing deadline for local elections has passed and at the county level Logan County voters will have a choice of 7 individuals seeking two positions as a county commissioner.

Currently those two positions are held by John Wald and Dean Entzminger. Entzminger is not seeking re-election, however Wald is one of seven in the hunt to serve county residents for another 4 years.

The county, primary, city and school elections are slated for Tues., June 9. However, due to COVID-19 all county-wide voting will take place via mail, with no open polling place on day of election as directed by Governor Doug Burgum.

According to Logan County Auditor Brenda Fischer the six seeking a commission spot are: John Wald, Troy Nogosek, Rick Marquart, Charles Johs, and Eric Hoberg, all of Napoleon, Ruben Auch, Wishek and Loren Muller, Gackle.

The top four candidates receiving the greatest number of votes at the June primary will advance to the general election ballot in November. Due to the coronavirus pandemic Logan County will be abiding by Gov. Burgum’s request and the June election will be entirely by mail ballot only.

June 9 will also have city and school board elections. Those elections will be. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition