60 Years Of Serving A Buffalo Supper

Posted 10/29/19 (Tue)

By Ann Knecht

Once again, the Streeter community came together to serve 1,334 meals at the Streeter Memorial Hall. Many former residents journeyed back to their hometown to volunteer and support the community fundraiser sponsored by the Streeter Lions, American Legion Post #265 and American Legion Auxiliary #265.

The home style meal included the favorites - buffalo roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable soup, marinated onions, cranberry relish, coleslaw, corn. dinner roll, and pumpkin bars for dessert.

As the hungry partakers arrived ElRay Fercho and Don Gienger greeted them with table ushers Doug Wittmier and Clyde Reister seating them. Glenna Spitzer, serving in her 31st year as general chair, coordinated the food in the kitchen with volunteers. Many volunteers surrounded the floor preparing bowls of corn, coffee pots, soup, salads, beverages, dessert and of course, the dish washing station. Adding to the list of volunteers were many younger volunteers learning to take their part in serving, assisting the table waiters and at the dishing station!

After months of planning the buffalo meat was picked up by. . .

