5th Graders Learn More Than Math

Posted 12/10/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

What started out as a math based project to learn how to count change, grew into lessons beyond math for the Napoleon fifth grade class.

Mrs. Jenn Piatz said this is the first year she has had her class sell snacks for a project. First they started by creating a business proposal, throwing around ideas on what to sell. They decided to sell the snacks to the elementary students plus staff, after one of the afternoon recesses. One of the main goals was to learn how to count back change without a calculator or register, so the snacks were priced at different values, such as 79 cents, 84 cents and so on.

The class said while interacting with the other students and staff they have learned about customer service, the economy, plus how to figure out balances and other business spread sheet work.

“It’s going very well, more smoothly than I thought,” said Piatz. “They also get to work on their social skills and confidence,” she added.

The snack selling project ran for almost a month and as the class has learned which products are a hot commodity, they have had to reorder certain supplies. Pringles chips are one of the favorites, the class mentioned.

The students also learned about donating and helping others out, as the profits are going to the FFA food pantry, called the Winter Leadership Meals of Hope Project. “We get to help people get food who don’t have as much,” said Bradley Hottman. The fifth graders project raised about $250 to be donated.

“I think it’s a great idea to include. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition