5 File For 2 School Board Positions
Posted 4/04/17 (Tue)
By Terry Schwartzenberger
There is a race for two spots on the Napoleon Public School Board.
As of the Mon., April 3 filing deadline, five people have filed to have their name placed upon the ballot for two positions.
According to NPS business manager, Sue Sorgatz, incumbent Nick Breidenbach is seeking re-election to the board and new candidates seeking a spot on the board are Crystal Johnson, Teresa (Matt) Roth, Susan Schauer and Chris Weigel.
Korlene Schmidt, who is serving on the board, is not seeking re-election.
Both positions are. . .
