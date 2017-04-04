5 File For 2 School Board Positions

Posted 4/04/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

There is a race for two spots on the Napoleon Public School Board.

As of the Mon., April 3 filing deadline, five people have filed to have their name placed upon the ballot for two positions.

According to NPS business manager, Sue Sorgatz, incumbent Nick Breidenbach is seeking re-election to the board and new candidates seeking a spot on the board are Crystal Johnson, Teresa (Matt) Roth, Susan Schauer and Chris Weigel.

Korlene Schmidt, who is serving on the board, is not seeking re-election.

Both positions are. . .

