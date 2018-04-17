40+ Concerned School Patrons Attend Meeting

By Jessica Wald

Over 40 people attended the regular Napoleon School Board meeting last Monday, April 9. With standing room only, parents, students, teachers and patrons gathered and listened to the meeting, but no one spoke, as there were no guest subjects on the night’s agenda.

All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Chuck Wald, Crystal Johnson, Jeff Schneider, Nick Breidenbach, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie and High School Principal Holly Randall, while Elementary Principal, Cindy Weigel, was absent.

High School Principal Holly Randall addressed the board and administration during the meeting. She said, “In light of recent developments, to provide more color to the conversation, I am honored to serve these people: staff, students, parents and community. Because of decisions that were made and potential action of my contract...

