3 Win In Shop Local Campaign

Posted 12/24/19 (Tue)

For the fourth consecutive year, the Napoleon Business Association (NBA) hosted a shop local campaign. This year the event ran from November 29 and ended Fri., Dec. 20.

The three lucky winners will receive NBA gift certificates. 1. Dawn Moch - $150, 2. Mary Lou Hilzendeger - $100 and 3. Paula Pfeifle - $50.

According to the NBA Vice-President Terry Schwartzenberger, who said he believes the promotion went well, said the intent behind the contest is to . . .

