3 Qualify For National DECA Competition In California

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

Napoleon High School DECA Students traveled to Bismarck on March 12-14 to compete at the state career and technical DECA conference. Students compete in a variety of events in the categories of marketing, hospitality, finance, and business management. DECA allows students to gain knowledge by extending the teaching and learnings from the classroom to the real world in a competitive environment.

Three students from Napoleon High School qualified as individuals for the national competition in Anaheim, CA starting April 26. Kylee Bitz qualified in. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition