3 Elected To Gackle-Streeter School Board

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

There were 36 Gackle-Streeter school patrons who took the time to cast a ballot at last week’s school election. The following are unofficial results as provided by Gackle-Streeter school district business manager Lisa Zenker. The board was to canvas the votes on Tuesday, June 20 after this paper was printed.

The ballot offered three positions to be voted upon with only one candidate filing for election. The lone person to file was Connie Hackman Rivinius. Connie received 34 votes for the 2-year unexpired term of Dan Dahl. Voters needed to elect a city of Streeter candidate as well as a city of Gackle representative, both 3-year terms. For the city of Streeter position, incumbent Jeff Williams received 17 write-in votes. Others receiving votes were Allan Ruff 3 and Stan Spitzer 1. For the city of Gackle position, Melinda Heflin received 22 write-in votes. Others receiving votes were:. . .

