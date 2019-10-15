3-Day Storm Dumps 17.5” Of Snow

Posted 10/15/19 (Tue)

Weather forecasters were predicting an early October winter storm early last week and predictions came true.

In the Napoleon area local weather observer Bruce Wentz recorded 17.5” of snow over the three day period of Oct. 10-12. The heavy, wet snow started early Thursday, Oct. 10 which amounted to 1.65” of moisture when melted down. That brings total moisture for the year to 24.08 inches, almost ten inches above normal. Normal precipitation through October is 14.39 inches. Travel conditions were difficult to impossible which made for closures. The Logan County Courthouse closed at noon while Gackle-Streeter Public School dismissed at 12:45 p.m. and Napoleon Public School closed at 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 was probably the worst of the 3-day storm as many area businesses didn’t open for the day. School was called off in many schools from Bismarck-Mandan east as well as Napoleon and Gackle-Streeter. There was no mail delivered in the area on Friday as mail didn’t leave the Bismarck office.

As snow continued to pile up and strong gusty winds as high as 50 to 60 mph in some places reduced visibility causing no travel advisories to be posted on many roads across the state. I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo was closed to traffic at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning and wasn’t re-opened until Sat., Oct. 12 at 4:00 p.m.

There were cancellations including a volleyball match scheduled for Thursday night against Center-Stanton which was re-scheduled for October 29 in Napoleon. The Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 9-man football game which was set for Friday night in Mott was re-scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:00 p.m. central time.

Sat., October 13 the snow and winds. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition