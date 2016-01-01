25 Imperials To Receive Diplomas

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2016-2017 school year is quickly coming to an end, with the Napoleon High School commencement exercises to take place on Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the school gymnasium.

Twenty-five seniors will graduate from NHS, with Callie Thompson as the valedictorian and Michael Fettig as salutatorian.

Students graduating with honors include: Emily Christofferson, Miranda Erbele, Madison Feist, Andrew Gross, Braydin Jangula, McKayla Johnson, Shelby Moch, LaDora Schmidt, Jonathan Schulz, Steven Schumacher, Devin Weigel, Shanae Wentz and Kyle Zimmerman. Rounding out the class of 2017 are: Jake Bakken, Sam Bitz, Bryce Fettig, Dalten Jangula, Breanna Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Jayden Lindenberg, Seth Schumacher, Joshua Waldman and Austin Wilborn.

Napoleon English teacher, Mr. Josh Fornelli was chosen to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition