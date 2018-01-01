2018 Alumni Of The Year Selected

Posted 4/24/18 (Tue)

Plans are well underway for the upcoming 48th annual Napoleon, Kintyre and Burnstad all-school class reunion which is always the first Saturday in August. This year the event falls on Saturday, August 4 and festivities will once again be held at the Napoleon American Legion Hall.

Chosen as the honored Alumni of the Year for 2018 are 1963 NHS graduate John Mitzel of San Antonio, TX and Fr. Al Bitz of Bismarck, who attended a country school near Napoleon.

Alumni weekend activities kickoff on Friday afternoon, when antique vehicles will be displayed near Main Avenue in Napoleon. That night there will be a street dance with music by 8th Hour on Main Ave., sponsored in part by the Napoleon FFA Alumni. Events on Saturday start with open golf at the Napoleon Country Club. There will be a coffee hour and school visitations at the Napoleon Public School from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The Napoleon Golden Age Club will also be hosting their annual quilt auction. In addition to these events the Napoleon Business Association will also be hosting their annual Napoleon Alumni Community Day (formerly Corn Show) on this Saturday and. . .

