2018-19 School Calendar Set

Posted 2/20/18 (Tue)

After reviewing a survey taken by the Napoleon School staff, a decision was made during the regular meeting of the Napoleon Public School Board last Monday, February 12 to begin school on a Monday for the 2018/2019 school year.

All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Crystal Johnson, Jeff Schneider, Nick Breidenbach and Chuck Wald, plus Superintendent Rich Bjerklie and HS Principal Holly Randall.

Bjerklie said a survey, which asked the staff if they would like school to start on Thursday, August 16 or Monday, August 20, came back with the staff answering 50/50. He said after looking into the two options he recommended starting school on Monday since the 2017/18 school year started on a Thursday and comparisons could be made for 18/19 school year when deciding on future start date. After looking into the Monday start date and days taken for breaks throughout the year, the board approved a 2018/19 start date of Monday, August 20.

The transportation committee suggested the purchase of a gps tracking system for the school buses. Committee member Wald said the gps would be a good safety feature, along with providing other transportation details. The cost would be $25/month per bus. The board said they would like to look into the gps system, but prepared a few more questions about the system before a decision is made.

Bjerklie asked the board if they would like. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition