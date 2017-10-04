2017 Alumni Of The Year

Posted 4/10/17 (Mon)

Plans are well underway for the upcoming 47th annual Napoleon, Kintyre and Burnstad all-school class reunion which is always the first Saturday in August. This year the event falls on Saturday, August 5 and festivities will once again be held at the Napoleon American Legion Hall.

Chosen as the honored Alumni of the Year for 2017 are 1977 NHS graduate Wayne Scherr of Wagner, SD and 1967 graduate Gary T. Schumacher of Napoleon.

Alumni weekend activities kickoff with a Friday night street dance with music by 8th Hour on Napoleon’s Main Ave, sponsored in part by the Napoleon FFA Alumni. Events on Saturday start with a 2-person blind draw golf tournament at the Napoleon Country Club and a pinochle tournament at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. In the early afternoon there will be an antique vehicle display outside the school as well as a coffee hour and school visitations at the Napoleon Public School from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The Napoleon Golden Age Club will also be hosting their annual quilt auction. In addition to these events the Napoleon Business Association will also be hosting their annual Corn Show (fall festival) on this Saturday. St. Philip Neri Catholic Church is planning a 4:00 p.m. alumni Mass.

A no host social will start at the Napoleon American Legion Hall at 5:00 followed by the annual banquet and meeting, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

