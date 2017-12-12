200 Stop By To Visit Santa

There were 200 youngsters who stopped by to visit Santa Claus on Sat., Dec. 9 at the Napoleon School Gym.

The afternoon of activities and prizes had Santa’s elves (Tristan Gross, Tanecia Kleppe and Mariana Feist) busy assisting the Jolly Old Fellow (Chuck Wald).

The event was sponsored by the Napoleon Business Association (NBA) with Helen Braun as the chairperson. Other event sponsors included the Napoleon Future Leaders, American Legion, Napoleon Lions Club and the Napoleon School.

In addition to being able to visit with Santa, youngsters up to age 11 had the opportunity to win a variety of toys, games and gifts, just by registering. There were a variety of carnival type games available where prizes could be won as well as a goodie bag to all, popcorn and ice cream, and Santa was also handing out candy bars. Cindy Essig of Photos by Cindy of Lehr, was also taking photos with the kids and Santa.

In addition to all the activity in the gym there.

