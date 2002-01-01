2 New Teachers At Gackle-Streeter

Posted 8/28/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Gackle-Streeter School began classes last week Monday, August 20, with a total of 98 students in grades K-12. Two new teachers were also added to the staff.

High school English and library media specialist, Bernard Kauk is a 2002 Wishek High School graduate. He graduated from UND in 2009 with a political science and English degree and also received a master’s degree in English from UND in 2011. Kauk is currently enrolled at Valley City State University to pursue a teaching degree by 2020.

He said he landed in teaching . . .

