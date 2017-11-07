110 Miles Of Biking & Bonding

Posted 7/11/17 (Tue)

What began as a mere thought before Christmas last year, became one of the most mentally and physically challenging experiences for two sisters.

Mia Lara, a 2014 NHS graduate and Alexa Young, who will be a junior at NHS of Napoleon, said they have always seen bikers traveling through the area and they wanted to experience a trip for themselves.

“We wanted to plan a little trip; a bonding trip,” said Mia.

“We really didn’t plan it, just winged it,” she explained of the recently 110 mile bike excursion. The duo tried to prepare for safety and comfort by searching a few bike rules of the road, wearing bright colors and helmets, but also chose to wear gloves to prevent blisters and padded bike shorts for comfort.

The girls, who are daughters of Than and Charlotte Young, didn’t train for their travels, as they said they seemed fit. “We didn’t train at all, which was kind of risky,” said Mia. “It was a goal to push ourselves,” added Alexa.

After checking the weather and wind, they began their trek on June 7 at 7:15 a.m., leaving from Napoleon and around 6:00 p.m. and 75 miles later, they arrived in Edgeley, where their grandparents, Jim and Sally Mathern live. They said they didn’t have any tire issues, but luckily only had easy chain fixes along the way. “We had the equipment, but don’t know if we would have been prepared for many repairs,” said Mia.

They said the traffic

