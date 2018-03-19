10 Qualify For National DECA Competition

Posted 3/19/18 (Mon)

The Napoleon High School DECA chapter has qualified 10 individuals for national competition at the recent State Career Development conference in Bismarck on March 11 - 13. DECA is an organization that prepares and equips high school students with finance, management, hospitality, marketing, and business skills through competitive events and conferences.

The theme for the 65th State Conference was ‘Limitless’ and students were encouraged to show DECA spirit throughout the conference. While attending the state conference students had the opportunity...

Read entire story in print or online edition.