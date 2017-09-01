Sports news from the Wishek, ND area.

Rebels rally to defeat Mustang boys

Posted 1/09/17 (Mon)

Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier rallied in the fourth quarter Saturday to cruise past South Border, 51-41, for fifth place at the Stutsman County Invitational boys basketball tournament in Jamestown.

The Rebels outscored the Mustangs 20-9 in the final frame to erase a one-point deficit and win the consolation crown going away.

"We started well, but couldn't quite sustain things for the entire game," said South Border head coach Paul Erbele. "I think we wound up with 20 turnovers and it's tough to win with that many mistakes."

EKM scored 10 points off the errors, according to the official tourney stat sheet, which accounted for the Rebels' margin of victory.

Lane Hanson, a 6-4 junior center/forward sparked EKM, with a game-high 14 points. Senior guard Brent Naze added 10.

Meanwhile, South Border got 13 points from junior post Alex Ruff and 12 apiece from seniors Bryton Dewald and Tristan Lippert.