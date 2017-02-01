Sports news from the Wishek, ND area.

New registration period for boat owners

Posted 1/02/17 (Mon)

North Dakota boat owners are reminded that 2017 is the first year of a new three-year registration period.

Boat registrations can be renewed online by clicking on “buy and apply” at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. In addition, boat owners should receive their registration mailing in early January.

The price to register motorboats under 16 feet in length, and all canoes, is $18, motorboats from 16 feet to less than 20 feet in length is $36, and motorboats at least 20 feet in length is $45.

The new boat registration cycle begins Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2019.

Also, anyone buying a new or used watercraft can generate a 10-day temporary permit online that is valid until the registration is processed.