School Board tackles weather-related issues

Posted 1/16/17 (Mon)

Wishek School Board members tackled several winter weather-related agenda items at their Jan. 9 regular meeting.

Superintendent Shawn Kuntz said relatively-heavy snowfall and ice storms that plagued the area for several weeks required numerous events to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled.

"We actually caught a break in that some of this weather occurred during the Christmas and New Year's holidays when school was not in session," Kuntz said.

One issue involved a South Border boys basketball game at Enderlin that had to be postponed twice.

"In the case of the second postponement, that's a game we might have played had it been at Linton or Napoleon," Kuntz said.

"But with the snow, cold and wind, it seemed better to err on the side of caution, rather than making a 120-mile trip (to Enderlin) for a non-district game."

South Border already had a girls basketball game scheduled against Enderlin on Feb. 6 in Wishek.

The boys hoop contest now will be shifted to Wishek and will become part of a varsity doubleheader on that date at the WHS gym. The JV games will not be played.

Board members also discussed how regular classroom time will be made up. The two storm days built into the school calendar have been used.

A decision was made that any additional days missed due to weather — there already has been one — will be tacked on to the end of the 2016-17 term in May.