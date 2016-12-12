City Council approves fingerprinting fee

There's a new fee for fingerprinting in Wishek, but it won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Police officers will still take care of the job for those who need to be fingerprinted for things like passports and concealed carry permits.

But Wishek City Council members approved a motion at their Dec. 5 regular meeting to institute a $5 fee, which is effective immediately.

"It's not a huge problem, but it can take some time (to do fingerprinting)," said Police Officer Matt Beehler.

A recent concealed carry class had about 80 students, so the process took Police Department personnel away from regular duties for more than two hours, Beehler said.

The fee also will help cover the cost of necessary materials, including ink and clean-up supplies.