Carbon monoxide tragedy averted during storm

Posted 1/02/17 (Mon)

Quick thinking and a prompt response from emergency personnel helped avert tragedy last week, when a strong winter storm struck in McIntosh County and across much of the Dakotas.

George Wolff, who farms just east of Wishek, and his son, Dylan, were overcome with carbon monoxide poisoning while refueling a generator during the mid-afternoon on Dec. 26.

Clark Nies, who lives in a separate home on the same farm, was exposed to the potentially-deadly gas, but did not pass out.

All three were transported to Wishek Hospital, where they received treatment with 100-percent oxygen and underwent precautionary tests.

George Wolff briefly developed a fever during his recovery and was taken to the Sanford Health hospital in Bismarck. After follow-up tests, everyone had been discharged from the respective hospitals by the next day.