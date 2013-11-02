Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Wolverines Win Second Straight – Defeat Depleted McIntosh Squad 67-53

Posted 2/11/13 (Mon)

By Jeff Kosters

The Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines hosted the McIntosh Tigers last Saturday evening in Selby in the team’s last game in Selby for the season. McIntosh had won but two games all season and both of those were against Tiospaye Topa; while Herreid/Selby Area was looking to move two games above .500 for the first time since being 3-1 early in the season. Ineligibility and illness were factors for the Tigers, as they suited a total of seven boys for the contest.

Cooper Schaefbauer would hit the game’s first bucket just eleven seconds in, but back to back scores from Kole Katus and Kyle Mollman would give McIntosh a 4-2 lead one minute in. Nick Larson would hit a couple free throws and follow that up with a bucket over the next two minutes of play and Herreid/Selby Area would go back on top 6-4. Following a pair of Katus free throws, Lane Rossow would hit a three pointer to make it 9-6. Bradyn Beer would hit is first bucket of the contest to pull the Tigers back to within one, but another Rossow three would stretch the lead to four at 12-8 with just less than three minutes to play in the opening quarter. Dakota Thorstenson would follow that up with a conventional three point play to push the lead to seven, but a back to back buckets from Mollman – one of them being a three – would cut the lead to just two at 15-13 with 90 seconds left. Zach Geller’s first bucket would be answered by another Mollman score, with Rossow hitting the final points of the quarter at the 33 second mark to give the Wolverines a 19-15 advantage after one.

Thorstenson would hit the second quarter’s first bucket, but Katus would hit back to back buckets and the lead would be just two again at 21-19 with two minutes gone in the second. The Wolverines would go on an 8-0 run that started with a Larson three, was followed by a Thorstenson bucket, then a Larson free throw and ending with another Thorstenson bucket. Mollman would temporarily stop the bleeding with his first bucket of the second quarter; but Larson would hit another three and the lead would grow to eleven at 32-21 with three minutes to play in the half. Mollman and Katus would each hit a pair of free throws to cut it to seven, but Thorstenson and Larson would each hit one more bucket before the half to take a 36-25 lead into the locker room.

Herreid/Selby Area would put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Kennedy Kosters scored the second half’s first bucket half a minute in, but Katus would answer to keep the lead at eleven. Thorstenson would hit his second conventional three point play; Kosters would hit a free throw, Larson a bucket and Schaefbauer a three to give the Wolverines a 9-0 run and 47-29 lead. Beer would convert a conventional three point play, but two more Kosters free throws and Brady Vander Vorst’s first bucket of the game – that being a three – would push the lead to 22 at 52-30 with three minutes left in the quarter. The teams would exchange points for the most part the rest of the way and the Wolverines would take a 58-37 lead into the final quarter of play.

Conrad Arnold would hit his first bucket of the game to start off the fourth quarter, but Kosters would answer to keep the lead at 21. McIntosh would go on a mini 6-0 run on buckets by Mollman and Beer and two free throws from Kordell Arnold to cut the lead to 60-45. Schaefbauer would hit a bucket and follow that up with a free throw after that to push it back to 18. Katus would hit a free throw and Kosters would answer with a bucket at the 4:31 mark to make it 65-46. Herreid/Selby Area would only get one more bucket in the contest and McIntosh would finish the game on a 7-2 run, but way too little too late; with the Wolverines coming out on top 67-53. It was nearly identical to last year’s final score in McIntosh when the Wolverines won that game 63-52.

The Wolverines were led by Larson’s 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Thorstenson added 16 points – which included a couple of dunks – 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals; Kosters added nine points, Rossow and Schaefbauer eight, Vander Vorst five and Geller four points.

The Tigers were led by Katus’ 17 points; with Mollman adding 16, Beer 14, Conrad Arnold four and Kordell Arnold two.

Schaefbauer would cut it to six at 30-24 with a minute left in the half. Raile would hit his second three pointer of the contest with 26 seconds left in the half and would have an opportunity with six seconds left to add two more to the scoreboard shooting a one and one from the line; but he would miss the free throw and the score would be 33-24 in favor of the Patriots at the break.

The first four minutes of the second half would see both teams exchange points back and forth, with Eureka/Bowdle still holding the lead at 43-36. That’s when the wheels fell off for the Patriots, as the Wolverines would finish the last four minutes of the third quarter on a 17-3 run. Following a three pointer from Logan Schaefbauer to pull within one, Kosters would hit his second bucket of the game to give the Wolverines their first lead of the game at 44-43 at the 2:28 mark of the third quarter and the Wolverines would never trail again, leading 53-46 following three quarters of play. Herreid/Selby Area would outscore Eureka/Bowdle in the fourth quarter as well 17-12 to pull away with a 70-58 win and set up a rematch with Potter County in the conference championship game.

The Wolverines were led by Larson’s game high 31 points and Thorstenson’s 18. These same two combined for 50 points in last year’s conference tournament championship game with the Patriots. Thorstenson also added nine rebounds and two assists; Larson five rebounds and two assists; Lane Rossow five rebounds, two assists and two steals; Cooper Schaefbauer three assists and Cade Opheim two steals.

The Patriots were led by Raile’s 21; with Wipf adding 13, Weiszhaar nine, Kappes eight and Beutler seven.

