Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Winner Warriors sweep past M-P Lady Tigers

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

Mobridge-Pollock fell to the Winner Lady Warriors on Friday night, Feb. 15, 59-19, in Winner.

The Lady Tigers never got their offense going in first half action. The first quarter was especially dismal, as they never got a bucket to fall. They also struggled with turnovers and were out rebounded three to one and trailed, 18-0, at the break.

M-P got an early trey in the second quarter, but cashed in only one other time. Winner cast in another 14 to lead 32-5 at the half.

Winner opened up a 44-5 lead before the Tigers scored in the third quarter. When the Tigers did score, they got three buckets in a row and tacked on a free throw to finally get to double digits. The Warriors finished off the quarter with six more points and a 50-12 edge.

M-P opened the fourth quarter with a trey and add four free shots later. The Warriors posted another nine, pushing their victory to 59-19.










