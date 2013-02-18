Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Tigers’ win streak ends in Winner

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

All good things come to an end, and so it was for the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers on Friday, Feb. 15, in Winner. The Warriors defeated the Tigers, 70-55, and in the process ended the Tigers’ 15 game winning streak.

The first half was a story of momentum swings. M-P had it early and the Warriors grabbed it late in the first quarter and held it until half. The Tigers broke away to a 10-2 lead but Winner turned it around at mid quarter. A bucket and trey drew them within three. M-P came back with two buckets to go back up, 14-7. The Warriors got a bucket and two free shots in the final minute to trail by just three, 14-11.

Winner tied the game up when they opened the second quarter with a trey. They grabbed the lead with another bucket. M-P tied it back up two minutes in when they got their first bucket of the quarter. That, however, was the Tigers last bucket for almost 5:30 as their efforts to get the ball inside resulted in several turnovers. Winner mixed it up and ran off 11 unanswered points to take a 29-16 lead. M-P got the last bucket of the half, trimming the lead to 11 at 29-18.

The Tigers got their offense working as the second half opened and trimmed the lead back to seven, 31-24. Winner stormed right back with a bucket and long trey. After a bucket by M-P, Winner popped back out by 13. The Tigers fought back with three buckets in a row and trimmed the lead to seven, 39-32. Winner rebuilt the lead to ten, but M-P came back with two buckets to draw within six. Winner looked like they were going to end up with a ten point edge when they went four of four from the line in the closing seconds, but M-P drilled a trey from the oppositions’ charity stripe.

Winner got the first bucket of the fourth quarter, after which the teams exchanged a couple of buckets. Winner went back up 11 with two free throws at 5:40. M-P kept chipping at the lead but Winner always responded and the Tigers couldn’t get the lead under nine. With 3:00 to go the Tigers finally got a couple steals and scored off both. They got another bucket after Winner missed at the line and were back within six, 58-52. Winner, however, quickly rebuilt the lead with four of four shooting from the charity stripe while the Tigers went zero of two. M-P got one more three and Winner went eight of eight from the line to finish off the contest and push the winning margin to 70-55.