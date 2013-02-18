Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Standing Rock Warriors fall to M-P Lady Tigers

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

The Lady Tigers gave up a 14 point first half lead but used free throw shooting in the fourth quarter to hang on for a two point win Monday night, Feb. 12. They defeated Standing Rock, 58-56, in a game played on the Warriors' court.

Both teams dropped a bucket in early. After an old fashioned three by the Warriors, M-P began a seven point run with a trey. Standing Rock came back with five of five free throw shooting to take the lead, 10-9. M-P tied the game with a free shot and then took the lead back with a trey. After a bucket by SR and two free shots by the Tigers, SR tied the game back up at 15-15 with a trey. M-P got the last bucket of the quarter to lead, 17-15.

SR opened the second quarter with a bucket and the game was knotted again. M-P got the next five points and opened up the biggest lead of the night, 22-17. After a single free shot by SR, M-P put down five of six from the charity stripe and two from the field to open up a double digit lead, 31-18. In the final 2:30, SR got a single bucket. The Tigers got a free shot and bucket to lead at halftime, 34-20.

In the first four minutes of the third quarter, SR put down three buckets. M-P got a bucket early and then free throw shooting let them keep their double digit lead. M-P was up, 39-26, at the 4:00 mark. SR edged back into the contest with two buckets and a free shot that cut the lead to eight. M-P did nothing offensively for over two minutes, then in the final 1:30 they got a bucket and free shot to go back up eleven at the break, 42-31.

SR’s press bothered the Tigers as the fourth quarter opened, and the Tigers’ offensive wows continued. SR got a bucket and went four of four from the line to trim the lead back to five, 42-37. M-P finally got a shot to fall about 2:30 in. The teams exchanged buckets over the next two minutes of play and the Warriors also got two free shots to trim the lead to five again. With 3:30 to go SR got another bucket and then went one of two from the line to pull within two, 46-44. M-P answered with two free shots and then the teams exchanged buckets. A trey by SR cut the Tigers lead to one and they followed it up with a bucket to take the lead. M-P grabbed the lead back with two from the charity stripe. After a miss at the line by SR the Tigers got two more from the line to go up three. SR came right back with an old fashioned three to again tie the game up, 54-54. M-P came back with two from the line and SR scored from the field. A free shot by M-P put them up one. They failed on three of four in the final minute but the one they made was enough to give them a two point win.















FG FT TP

M. Wagner 3

C. Heumiller 1

K. Goodshield 13

A. Kramer 5

C. Hoffman 10

K. Wagner 8

M-P 37

Ipswich 40