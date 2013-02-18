Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Northwestern falls to Lady Wolverines

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

By Wendy Thorstenson

The Lady Wolverines finished off their regular season with a 59-32 over Northwestern at Mellette on Thursday, Feb. 14. Herreid-Selby Area heads into post season play leading in seed points in the district and region and posts a 19-1 record.

“It was a good game to cap off the reason season by winning on the road,” said Coach Dean Schwartz. “We shot well by making 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. “

Eight Herreid-Selby Area players added points to the winning score and Shauni Schwartz, 15, and McKenzie Frank, 13, both reached double digits. “We had pretty balanced scoring which is critical going into post season,” Coach Schwartz added. “McKenzie is shooting well by making three of seven for threes. We did a better job of rebounding and defended pretty well to hold them to just 32 points.”

H-SA raced ahead 17-3 at the start of the game as Kendra Thorstenson and Abbey Fjeldheim hit the first two field goals and Schwartz and Taylor Madden added 11 consecutive points. The Wildcats hit a trey and a free throw and Frank answered with five Wolverine points for a 22-7 score at the end the period.

H-SA’s scoring slowed in the second quarter, but six Lady Wolverines added points to outscore the Wildcats 13-9 and go ahead 35-16 at halftime.

Northwestern and H-SA both scored 10 points in the third quarter for a score of 45-26, but the Wolverines poured it on again in the final quarter to outscore the Wildcats 14 to 6 for a final advantage of 26 points.

The Lady Wolverines connected on eight of 22 treys, 15 of 30 field goals and five of nine free throws. Northwestern was four for 10 from the charity stripe and added two three-point baskets.

Rebounds were many as H-Sa nabbed 42 and Northwestern grabbed 39. Lady Wolverine rebounders included Haylee Biel, nine, Schwartz, K. Thorstenson and Madden, all with six, Frank, five, and Fjeldheim and Jana Thorstenson, three apiece.

H-SA had 10 steals, including three by Fjeldheim and two apiece by K. Thorstenson, Madden and Haylee Biel. Northwestern made 11 steals.

Schwartz, six, and Biel, three, combined for H-SA’s nine blocks while Northwestern had only one block.

Assisting the scorers were Fjeldheim with two and Schwartz, K. Thorstenson, Frank and Biel, each with one. Northwestern had seven assists.

H-SA had 13 turnovers and 11 fouls while the Wildcats had 11 turnovers and 15 fouls.

“We need to focus on the post season by taking one game at a time,” said Coach Schwartz.

We have had some sickness on the team the last couple of weeks and need to get well.”

FG FT TP

Biel 1 2/4 4

Fjeldheim 3/1 9

Frank 2/3 13

Madden 2/1 7

Quaschnick 0/1 3

Reierson 0/1 0

Schwartz 4/2 1/1 15

J. Thorstenson 1 2/2 4

K. Thorstenson 2 0/1 4

Wolverines 15/8 5/9 59

Wildcats 11/2 4/10 32

The JV squad ended their season with a 35-24 win and a 6-5 record. H-SA came out and took an 11-8 lead after the first quarter and was on top 17-11 at halftime. Northwestern had a run early in the third quarter to go ahead 19-20 before H-SA finished the quarter ahead 25-20. H-SA outscored the Wildcats 10 to four in the final quarter to win by 11.

Scoring for the Lady Wolverines were J. Thorstenson, 14, Biel, six, McKenzie Reierson, four, Kelsey Quaschnick and Michaela Seibel, three apiece, Courtney Anderson and Kara Thorstenson, two each, and Grace Goehring, one.

Biel led the way in rebounds with six while J. Thorstenson and Seibel had five apiece and Reierson had four. Grabbing three each were Tegan Meidinger and Grace Goehring. Biel also led the team in steals with four and assists with three. Meidinger had two assists.

The C team was close, but H-SA came out behind 18-21 when the final buzzer sounded. Northwetsrn went ahead 1-4 after the first quarter, but H-SA fought back to lead 10-4 at the half. Northwestern outscored H-SA four to three in the third quarter and 13 to five in the final quarter to get the win.

Six Lady Wolverines added points including Kendra Dressel, six, Grace Goehring, five, Danielle Gusman, three, K. Thorstenson, two, and Jess Kurtz and Anderson, one apiece.

As a finale to the JV and C team seasons, Coach Marnie Goehring made the following comments. “With seven wins and five losses, we faired quite well with our opponents. A couple of the games were lost by only one or two buckets. For each game we counted on our veteran players to come in and give us two or three good quarters, and then we put the ball in the hands of our younger players. Both groups of girls played good defense and learned very quickly how to move the ball offensively.

“Haylee Biel, Kelsey Quaschnick, McKenzie Reierson, Lacey Houck, and Jana Thorstenson will be greatly missed next year on the court. Their experience, ability to handle pressure, and leadership was very evident. Tegan Meidinger, Michaela Seibel, Paige Dressel, Danielle Gusman, Nikki Geller, and Brogan Kary filled many of these leadership roles when the starters were out. Tegan was responsible for bringing the ball up the court and did a fine job. Michaela was asked to fill the low/high post position and came through for us getting many rebounds and putting up some key shots. Paige and Brogan were very versatile players and we were able to put them in various positions. Danielle and Nikki were new players to the Lady Wolverine basketball team. They were a great addition and also helped fill in where they were needed.

“Toward the end of the season we were able to allow the eighth graders to join us for practice and a few games. With them on board we were able to do our own scrimmaging during practice and also were able to have some C games which gave everyone more playing time. Jess Kurtz, Courtney Anderson, Kendra Dressel, Kara Thorstenson and Grace Goehring got to experience the feel of what a varsity practice is, and also the intensity of a C and JV game.

“This JV team was filled with great girls that worked hard in practice. It was great to watch them all develop as individual players and carry that over to be a great team. Next year will be another successful year for the young Lady Wolverines.”