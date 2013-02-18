Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

M-P wrestlers advance three to State Tourney

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

The Tiger wrestling team competed in the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Ice Arena at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. The team advanced three wrestlers to the State Tournament; Brady Spiry 2nd, Chase Schoenhard 4th and David Jensen 4th. The State Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb-22-23, in Aberdeen.

Team scoring

1. Philip Area, 186.50; 2. Bennett County, 123.50; 3. Stanley County, 117.00; 4. Hot Springs, 106.50; 5. Potter County, 99.00; 6. Custer, 83.50; 7. Lemmon, 69.00; 8. Mobridge-Pollock, 61.00; 9. Hill City, 56.00; 10. Newell, 50.00; 11. Sully Buttes, 50.00; 12. Harding County, 37.00; 13. St. Thomas More, 24.00; 14. Red Cloud, 14.00.

Results

113: Bray Harrison, Lost, Rance Johnson, PA, Maj Dec 13-2; Won, Cole Thurness, STM, Fall 2:13; Won, Jahrett Schiemiemer, C, Fall :51; Lost, Brady Hill, SB, Dec 7-4.

120: Jaden Madison, Won, Austin Wiley, SB, Fall 4:43; Lost, Garrett Rausch, PC, Maj Dec 12-0; Won, Mitchell Stands, RC, Fall 4:37; Lost, Westley Greenough, HS, Dec 7-2.

138: Jordan Feist, Bye; Lost, Jake Oberpiller, HS, Fall 1:34; Bye; Bye; Lost, Jace Everson, PC, Fall 3:56.

145: Killian Warner, Bye; Lost, Seth McCann, N, Fall 1:48; Lost, David Gaston, C, MajDec 8-0.

152: Grant Brewer, Lost, Brady Hicks, BC, Fall 3:13; Lost, Cooper Carter, SC, TFall 18-1.

160: Austin Borah, Bye; Lost, Jared Harkless, HS, Fall 1:34;Won, Quinn Lewis, STM, Fall 1:37; Won, Francisco Escobar, HCity, MajDec 20-9; Lost, Brad Hahn, BC, MajDec 14-5.

170: Jason Van Vugt, Bye; Won, Braydon Peterson, L, Fall 4:11; Lost, Lucas Vogel, PC, Dec 4-1.

182: David Jensen, (Fourth)Bye; Won, Mario Lupericio, HCity, Fall 3:39; Lost, Dalton McCullam, BC, TFall 15-0; Won, Casey Siedler, C, Dec 8-2; Lost, Reede Jensen, HCounty, Fall 1:40.

195: Chase Schoenhard, (Fourth) Bye; Won, Mitchell Peterson, HCity, Fall 3:46; Lost, Logan Ammons, P, Fall 1:29; Won, Tyson O’Daniel,SC, Fall 1:29; Lost, Witt Dobesh, STM, Fall 3:58.

220: Brady Spiry, (Second) Bye; Won, Cole Hottel, STM, Fall :13; Won, Gavin Devries, P, Fall 5:56; Lost, Brody Peterson, L, MajDec 14-3.

285: Brett Lang, Bye; Lost, Tate Gress, HCounty, Fall :47; Lost, Justin Pekron, HS, Fall 3:46.