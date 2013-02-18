Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

M-P Tigers demolish Stanley County Buffaloes

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

Mobridge-Pollock picked up an easy win Tuesday night, Feb. 12, in Fort Pierre as they defeated the Stanley County Buffaloes, 76-44.

The Tigers had everything working in first quarter action as they scored from everywhere and had some success with their defensive pressure. M-P jumped out to a 14-1 lead during the first four minutes of the contest. The Buffs finally got a bucket five minutes in. After a trey by M-P, Stanley County got another bucket, but that was it for them from the field. They did get two from the charity stripe late. M-P got three more buckets and a trey just before the buzzer to lead 26-7 at the break.

The Buffs outscored the Tigers in action during the first half of the second quarter. M-P only got two buckets and a free shot, while the Buffs got a bucket, a trey and two free shots to trail, 31-14. After an old fashioned three by M-P, the Buffs scored once from the field and twice from the charity stripe. It took a couple minutes before the Tigers scored again from the field, and they followed it up with a free shot. In the final minute, the only scoring was a trey at the buzzer by the Tigers. They led, 40-18.

The Buffs opened the second half with two buckets but M-P quickly came back with two from the line, one from the field and a trey to spread their lead to 25. Over the next two minutes of play, the Buffs got a free shot and two buckets and the Tigers got two from the line and two from the field to move the mid quarter score to 53-27. Scoring was even at two buckets each in the final four minutes of the quarter, but M-P got a couple buckets late off of turnovers. The Buffs, however, got the last score of the quarter, nailing a trey to leave themselves down, 61-34.

The Tigers opened the final quarter with two buckets and the Buffs didn’t score for almost three minutes and then they got two from the line. The Tigers expanded their lead in the final four minutes as they scored 11 while giving up eight, pushing their winning margin to 32, 76-44.



