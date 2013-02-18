Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Lady Wolverines sail past Potter County, 54-42

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

By Wendy Thorstenson

The Lady Wolverines remained undefeated in conference play and sealed the Yellowstone Trail Conference Championship by overpowering Potter County 54-42 Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Herreid. Herreid-Selby Area, ranked fifth in Class B polls this week, improves to 18-1 for the season.

“We played fairly well offensively,” said Coach Dean Schwartz. “We did not shoot the best, but our press created a lot of turnovers and easy baskets. That was our last conference game, so it was a good win for us to take the conference title.”

H-SA pulled ahead 11-2 early in the first quarter with Shauni Schwartz, Abbey Fjeldheim and Taylor Madden scoring the points. Potter County snuck in a pair of baskets and a trey, and Schwartz added a three-point and a two-point basket to leave the score, 15-9, in favor of the Wolverines at the quarter stop.

The Lady Wolverines started off the second period with six unanswered points. Potter County added a free throw five minutes into the quarter to make the score 22-10. H-SA hit two more shots and Potter County finished out the quarter with three baskets in a row to pull within eight, 26-18, at halftime.

H-SA outscored the Battlers 19 to six in the third quarter fueled by forced turnovers and fast breaks led by Fjeldheim with eight points. H-SA was ahead 45-24 at the end of the quarter.

The Lady Wolverines opened up the final quarter with five points for their biggest advantage of the game 50-24. The JV squad took over for the final minutes while Potter County kept playing their starters and outscored H-SA 18 to nine for the quarter for a final score of 54-42.

Fjeldheim led the Wolverines with 17 points and Schwartz added 15 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Leading scorer for the Battlers was Samantha Kilian with 15 points.

Dishing out some of the 12 assists were Schwartz and Madden, three apiece, and McKenzie Frank had two.

The Wolverines were out rebounded 29 to 39. “We need to do a better job of rebounding,” Coach Schwartz said. “They got a lot of second and third opportunities.” In addition to Schwartz’ seven rebounds, others grabbing the ball were Madden, five, Frank, Haylee Biel and Jana Thorstenson, four apiece, Kendra Thorstenson, three, and Fjeldheim, two.

H-SA stole the ball 14 times led by Schwartz with four, and K. Thorstenson and Madden, both with three. Potter County had 18 steals which added to H-SA’s 18 turnovers. “We had 18 turnovers which is unusual for us,” said Coach Schwartz. “We tried to force a lot of passes when there was nothing open.” Potter County had 15 turnovers and 15 fouls. H-SA held the fouls to 10.

“We have one regular season game with Northwestern on Thursday,” Coach Schwartz added. “We need to stay focused and keep improving heading into the postseason.”



FG FT TP

Biel 2 1/2 5

Fjeldheim 6/1 2/3 17

Frank 1 1/2 3

Madden 2 4

Quaschnick 1 2

Shwartz 6/1 15

J. Thorstenson 2 2/2 6

K. Thorstenson 1 2

Wolverines 21/2 6/11 54

Battlers 15/3 3/11 42

The JV squad pulled out a 30-25 win over the Battlers. H-SA trailed 7-8 after the first quarter. Grace Goehring came off the bench to score all seven Wolverine points in the second quarter. H-SA held the Battlers to four points to go ahead 14-12 by halftime. The Lady Wolverines outscored Potter County 12 to one in the third quarter as Jana Thorstenson added six and Kelsey Quaschnick had four. The tides turned in the final quarter as Potter county outscored H-SA 12 to four, but H-SA hung on for the win.

J. Thorstenson led the team with 10 points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Goehring, seven, McKenzie Reierson, six, Quaschnick, four, Lacey Houck, two, and Tegan Meidinger, one.

Others grabbing some of the 18 Wolverine rebounds were Reierson, four, and Houck and Courtney Anderson, both with two.

Meidinger and J. Thorstenson led the team in assists with two apiece.

The C team fell to the Battlers 19-27. H-SA hung within two, trailing 6-8 after the first quarter and fell behind 11-15 by the half. The Battlers lead increased to six, 15-21 after three periods.

Kendra Dressel and Jess Kurtz led the team with six points apiece. Goehring, three, and Danielle Gusman and Michaela Seibel, two each, also scored. Brogan Kary grabbed five rebounds while Seibel had three. Dressel and Seibel each stole the ball twice.







