Sports news from the Pollock, SD area.

Lady Wolverines edge Chargers in double OT

Posted 2/11/13 (Mon)

By Wendy Thorstenson

Spectators got their money’s worth as the Lady Wolverines improved their record to 16-1 by defeating conference rival Sully Buttes, 52-50, in double overtime at Selby on Thursday, Feb. 7. Herreid-Selby Area overcame a seven point third quarter deficit to tie the game up at 42 points at the end of regulation play.

“The Sully Buttes game was a great win for the girls,” said Coach Dean Schwartz. “Sully Buttes is flying under the radar as far as ratings. They were 13-2 coming into our game with their losses coming from number two Warner and Class A Deuel in overtime at the Hanson Classic. They have a lot of younger girls who have stepped up and filled the spots from last year’s senior class.”

In the first overtime, both teams added a pair of field goals, to end all tied up again at 46 points. In the second overtime, H-SA controlled the tip and Taylor Madden scored on their first possession. The Chargers missed a shot and Kendra Thorstenson was fouled and sunk both free throws to put H-SA ahead 50-46 with three minutes remaining. The Chargers were called for an offensive foul on their next possession and H-SA stalled to burn a little more than a minute off the clock. With a minute and a half remaining, Shauni Schwartz drove in for a layup. Sully Buttes’ Chloe Lamb converted two free throws with less than a minute left. The Chargers got off another shot, but Schwartz grabbed the defensive rebound to seal the win.

H-SA took control in the first quarter, racing to a 14-4 advantage with four players adding to the score. The Wolverines got caught with some fouls at the end of the quarter and the Chargers converted five of six from the charity stripe and added a field goal to pull within three, 14-11. A trey by McKenzie Frank with 20 seconds left in the quarter put H-SA on top 17-11.

The Chargers had a big second quarter adding 15 points, including three back-to-back baskets by Karlea Stahl, while H-SA could only add eight points, putting Sully Buttes on top 25-26 at half time.

Sully Buttes opened up the third with the first two baskets before Kendra Thorstenson hit two in a row to pull H-SA back within one, 29-30. Haylee Biel sunk a free throw to tie the game up at 30 points before Sully Buttes went on an eight-point run for its biggest lead of the game at 30-38. Taylor Madden and Schwartz teamed up for three free throws and Sully Buttes’ Remi Wientjes hit a buzzer beater to leave the score 33-40 at the quarter stop.

With a seven-point advantage, Sully Buttes went into stall mode for most of the fourth quarter but the Wolverine defense forced some turnovers and H-SA took advantage of those opportunities to slowly chip away at the Charger lead. Biel made a basket early in the quarter. The aggressive Sully Buttes’ defense put the Lady Wolverines at the free throw line five times in the next two minutes, but H-SA connected only once. With a little more than two minutes left in the quarter, Madden hit a field goal to make the score 38-40 before Sully buttes sunk a pair of free throws, the only Charger points of the period, to go ahead by four. The Chargers were two for nine at the charity stripe in the final quarter.

At a minute and 25 seconds, Madden drove the lane for a basket and drew foul number four on Stahl before sinking the free throw to pull the Wolverines within one, 41-42. Stahl fouled of the game with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter as Abbey Fjeldheim made the free throw that tied the game at 42 to force the overtime.

H-SA got possession on the tip-off in the first overtime and Fjeldheim turned it into a basket. Sully Buttes answered with two free throws and a basket to go ahead 46-44 before K. Thorstenson drove the lane for two and the game was all tied up at 46 points when the buzzer sounded. H-SA outlasted the Chargers in the final overtime for the hard fought, two-point win.

“It was a defensive battle at both ends of the floor,” added Coach Schwartz. “We need to do a better job of rebounding especially on the defensive end. They got a lot of second chances. They play a sagging man defense and make you beat them from the perimeter. We did not shoot well beyond the arc by only making three out of 17 attempts. Both teams missed some free throws down the stretch that were crucial in the outcome. It was good for the girls to play in that type of game. You could tell at the end of the game, we had more experience and senior leadership.”

Leading the balanced scoring attack were Madden with 13 points and Schwartz and K. Thorstenson, both with 12. Stahl had a game-leading 20 points for the Chargers.

H-SA grabbed 22 rebounds led by Schwartz with eight, Biel with six and Madden with five. The Lady Wolverines had 10 steals including five by Schwartz and three by K. Thorstenson. Madden led the team’s six assist with three and K. Thorstenson added two. Schwartz made all four of the Wolverines’ blocks.

H-SA committed 25 fouls and Biel and Fjeldheim fouled out. The Chargers had 18 fouls.

FG FT TP

Biel 1 1/4 4

Fjeldheim 2 3/5 7

Frank 0/1 3

Madden 4/1 2/3 13

Schwartz 2/1 5/6 12

J. Thorstenson 1 2

K. Thorstenson 5 2/4 12

Wolverines 15/3 13/22 52

Chargers 18 14/28 50

The JV squad cut a nine-point third quarter deficit down to four points in the final period, but suffered a 24-28 loss. The Chargers took off with a 6-12 advantage after the first quarter and led 11-18 at halftime. Sully Buttes added six points in the third compared to four by H-SA to go ahead 24-15.

Jana Thorstenson paced the Wolverines with six points and five rebounds. McKenzie Reierson and Micaela Seibel both added four points. Courtney Anderson and Grace Goehring chipped in three points apiece and Lacey Houck had two. Seibel and Kara Thorstenson both had three rebounds while Anderson, Goehring and Quaschnick all had two of the team’s 22. Reierson and Goehring led the team in steals with five apiece while J. Thorstenson had two. Tegan Meidinger led H-SA in assists with two.