H/SA Outlasts Leola/Frederick, 47-43

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

The Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines hosted the Leola/Frederick Titans last Friday night in Herreid. The Titans brought in an 11-7 record and had won eight of their last ten, while the Wolverines were 9-7 and trying to win their third straight.

Cooper Schaefbauer would hit the game’s first bucket of the contest just over a minute in and Nick Larson would answer at the six minute mark to make it 4-0 early. Matt Weiser would hit the first bucket for the Titans two and a half minutes in to make it 4-2. Weiser would score on a conventional three point play just a short time later and follow it up with two more free throws after that and the four minute mark to give the Titans a 7-0 run and 7-4 advantage. Brady Vander Vorst would hit his first bucket of the game on a three pointer to tie it at seven apiece. Dane Campbell’s first and only bucket would give the Titans the lead back, but Larson would answer to tie it right back up at nine all. Weiser and Derrick Podoll would each hit one of two free throws in the last minute and Leola/Frederick would lead 11-9 following a quarter of play.

Schaefbauer would get the second quarter started with his second bucket of the game, that being a three pointer, and the Wolverines would lead 12-11. Brian Sumption would hit back to back buckets and Podoll would hit another one to give the Titans a 6-0 run and regain the lead 17-12 with six minutes to play in the half. The Wolverines would then go on a 14-0 run to take a 26-17 lead with 90 seconds left in the half. Lane Rossow would hit two three pointers and Vander Vorst another, with Schaefbauer getting a bucket and Thorstenson adding a bucket and free throw during the run. Sumption would hit two free throws to stop the bleeding and add another bucket after that to make it 26-21, but a Thorstenson bucket at the end of the half would give the Wolverines a 28-21 lead going into the locker room.

Thorstenson would pick up right where he left off to start the second half, hitting the first bucket and putting Herreid/Selby Area on top 30-21. Weiser would hit back to back threes to slice the lead to three at 30-27, but a Larson free throw and Schaefbauer bucket would push it back to six. Weiser’s third three pointer of the quarter would cut it in half though and it would be 33-30 with two and a half to play in the third. On the Wolverines next possession, Thorstenson would cut backdoor on the baseline and get the two hand slam to make it 35-30; but Podoll would hit again with a minute out to round out the scoring for the quarter and it would be 35-32 going into the final quarter of play.

Podoll would hit the first bucket of the final quarter to cut it to one and Sumption’s bucket at the six minute mark would give Leola/Frederick their first lead since the four and a half minute mark of the second quarter at 36-35. Vander Vorst would answer with his third three pointer of the game to put the Wolverines back on top by a pair, but a Sumption bucket would tie it up at 38 all with just over three and a half left in the contest. Unfortunately for the Titans, that would be the last points they would score until the 37 second mark. Thorstenson would hit a bucket and Larson would hit back to back buckets, the second of which was a conventional three point play; giving the Wolverines a convincing 45-38 lead with 44 seconds left to play. Evan Emery’s first bucket a few seconds later would cut it to 45-40, but it would be too little too late. Larson would hit two free throws with a few seconds left and Emery would hit a half court three at the buzzer and the Wolverines would come out on top 47-43.

The Wolverines were led by Larson’s twelve points, while Thorstenson added eleven, Vander Vorst and Schaefbauer nine each and Rossow six. Thorstenson also added seven rebounds and had three blocks as well.

The Titans were led by Weiser’s 17, while Sumption had twelve, Podoll seven, Emery five and Dane Campbell two.