Weismantel named Hometown Hero by Modern Woodmen

Posted 2/25/13 (Mon)

Brian Weismantel of Herreid has been chosen as a Hometown Hero by Modern Woodmen.

A meal was held Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Herreid Super Stop in Brian’s honor. Brian was to have received his recognition at this time, but he was unable to attend because one of his services to the community pulled him away.

Bruce Brandner, Modern Woodmen agent, along with Melissa Weisbeck and Susan Goehring, Brian’s coworkers at the Campbell County Bank, presented Brian with his award on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Along with this award Modern Woodmen donates $100 to the charity of the recipient’s choice. Brian choose the Herreid Fire Department to receive the money.

Brian moved back to his hometown of Herreid on about Jan 1, 2008. Since moving back, he has become very involved in his local community.

Brian is an EMT, which is such a necessity in our community. He joined the Herreid Fire Department and currently serves as the Secretary/Treasurer.

He is president of the Herreid Booster Club and is also a member of the Campbell County Wildlife Club. He is the Secretary of the Herreid Housing & Redevelopment Commission as well as President of the Parks & Recreation Program.

In addition to all his other activities, Brian has helped out at many Herreid Community Foundation Fundraisers.

Balloons were given to Brian from his coworkers at the bank. He is an avid Minnesota Twins fan, and along with the baseball balloon, one of the balloons had the inscription, “You Are As Special As A Homerun.”

Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial services organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and communities. They recognize individuals or groups for their accomplishments and appreciate their contribution to the community.