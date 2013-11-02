Type your webpage content here.

Housing study analyzes data and presents various recommendations

Posted 2/11/13 (Mon)

The results and recommendations from a housing study commissioned by the Campbell County Economic Development Corporation were presented at a series of meetings throughout the county on Tuesday, Feb. 5

The Campbell County Housing Study was completed by Community Partners Research, Inc. of Faribault, Minn. Steve Griesert, a partner in the firm, presented the results of the study.

The study used data from the 2010 Census and the American Community Survey, which is a yearly sampling of households, to provide demographic and economic information and trends for the county and the three communities in the county. Population projections were based on information from the South Dakota State Data Center and projections from Community Partners Research.

Generally, the study predicted a continued decrease in population, both in the county and in the communities in the county. Depending on which study is used, projections show a decrease of from 93 to 143 people in Campbell County by 2015. For the communities, projections show a decrease of from 11 to 20 people in Herreid, 22 to 35 people in Pollock and four or five in Mound City

Griesert was quick to point out, however, that the study was based on the current and best information available on future trends and projections. He noted that changes in the area’s economy, employment opportunities, federal or state tax policy and other related factors could change the conclusions and recommendations in the report.

Even though the population is projected to decrease, Herreid is projected to have a small growth in the number of households. Households in the county, as well as Pollock and Mound City, are projected to decrease. This is due to a steady decrease in the average household size.

The average household size for Campbell County has decreased from 2.76 persons per household in 1980 to 2.11 persons in 2010. During the same time frame, the average household in Herreid went from 2.45 people to 2.06 people. Pollock and Mound City both fell below two people per household, which is considered very low. Pollock went from 2.26 people to 1.77, and Mound City went from 2.36 people to 1.78.

Study projections show an increase of three households in Herreid by 2015, from 213 households in 2010 to 216 in 2015. Projections for Pollock show a decrease of from seven to 12 household (they had 136 households in 2010), Mound City a decrease of one (they had 40 in 2010) and a decrease of from 15 to 17 in the county (it had 694 in 2010).

Representatives from Communities Partners Research conducted a visual “windshield” survey of the houses and mobile homes in each community. They rated the existing housing stock in Herreid to be in good condition and the existing housing stock in both Pollock and Mound City in fair condition.

Recommendations

The study suggested recommendations for each community in five areas, including Rental Housing Development; Home Ownership; Single Family Housing Development; Housing Rehabilitation, and Other Housing Issues.

Among other suggestions, the report recommended that Herreid consider adding four to six rental housing units, develop a purchase/rehabilitation program as the stock of older houses become available for sale, add a new six- to eight-lot subdivision to the city, promote rental and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation efforts, acquire and demolish dilapidated structures and continue and/or possibly expand the Housing Incentive Program that is currently available.

For Pollock, the report recommended, among other things, that the town consider the development of three to four rental housing units, utilize vacant and/or seasonal homes for rental units, develop a purchase/rehabilitation program as the stock of older houses become available for sale, promote rental and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation efforts, acquire and demolish dilapidated structures and develop a Housing Incentive Program.

For Mound City, the study recommended, among other things, the need to utilize vacant homes for rental housing, development of a purchase/rehabilitation program as the stock of older houses become available for sale, promotion of rental and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation efforts and acquiring and demolishing dilapidated structures.

For each community, the study noted that there are other outside entities that could assist with meeting some of the recommendations. The Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is administered for Campbell County by the Mobridge Housing Authority, provides rental assistance to lower income renter households. There are about 50 unused vouchers that are designated for use in Campbell County.

Funding sources for home ownership programs include the USDA Rural Development, South Dakota Housing Development Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank. Homes are Possible, Inc. and Grow South Dakota may have the capacity to construct new housing for low and moderate income households.

Griesert met with the Campbell County Economic Development board, county commissioners and representatives from the Town of Mound City at 10:30 a.m., Herreid Economic Development Corporation at 12:30 p.m. and Pollock Area Development Corporation at 2:30 p.m. to review the report. Anyone who would like to review the report can contact one of those groups or CC Economic Development Coordinator Ralph Hanson.

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority and CC Economic Development Corporation split the cost for the Housing Study.