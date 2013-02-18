Type your webpage content here.

Herreid Board receives information about emergency alert system

Posted 2/18/13 (Mon)

Supt. Ron Jacobson informed the Herreid School Board at their Feb. 11 meeting about the South Dakota Health Alert Network (SDHAN), a web-based and highly reliable persistent messaging and alerting system that utilizes e-mail, fax, phone (land lines and cell), pages and text messaging systems to provide timely alert messages to their registered users.

In the event of a disaster or a terrorist attack that would threaten the health and welfare of South Dakota citizens, including students, a fast, efficient and reliable communication is very essential to get the word out to the people in the state. Information that is provided in a quick and timely manner will assist in keeping all the people safe.

There are three parts to the system. They include:

• The Alerting System, which alerts the members and communicates pertinent information.

• Public Directory, which locates other members by either name or role.

• Collaboration Tool, which maintains current communications between members and organizations.

First responders, healthcare professionals and other related personnel that support emergency preparedness and disaster response are the main target groups for the SDHAN. These individuals are invited to register for membership to the South Dakota Health Alert Network.

This network would be an asset for schools in South Dakota to assist in keeping children safe in the school systems.

The Herreid School Board has interviewed two candidates for the Superintendent position, and plans to interview more applicants in the future. Supt. Jacobson is retiring at the end of the current school year.

In other business, the board

• Learned that a mock disaster training is being discussed to take place in the area at a future date.

• Announced that April Madden, elementary teacher at Herreid School, is the district representative for the District Teacher of the Year.

• Heard that Preschool screening will be held at Herreid School on March 1st.

• Heard that the Science Fair and History Day event will be held Monday, March 4, at Herreid School.

• Terminated a paraprofessional position due to a child leaving the school system.





