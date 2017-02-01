White Maid Has New Digs

Posted 1/02/17 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

After 65 years of business, one Napoleon business has moved locations. The White Maid Drive-In was established on June 1, 1951 by Edwin J. Wentz, with his son, Dennis, being the first manager. The building at 204 Broadway has always housed the eatery, although when it first opened, menu items were limited to ice cream, popsicles, pop and cold beverages.

Caleb and Sara Ketterling, Napoleon, have been running the business since January of 2008 and decided to relocate the eatery to a bigger location, at 301 Main Avenue in Napoleon, which was formerly home to Reuben’s and built in 2009 by the Logan County Economic Development Foundation with funds donated by the late Helen and Reuben Wentz. After being open Reuben’s restaurant closed in May of 2016.

“It’s sad because the White Maid has always been in the same building, but we needed more space and the community needed a restaurant,” said Sara.

After purchasing the new building, Ketterlings planned to have remodeling projects completed and open their doors on December 27, but because of a snow storm and three-day power outage in town, The White Maid Restaurant and Bar was opened for business on Friday, December 30. “It’s a big step;. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition