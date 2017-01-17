Update On Wind Farm Proposed For Logan and Emmons Counties

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

Great River Energy, a wholesale energy provider to 28 member distribution cooperatives across Minnesota, recently signed a purchase power agreement with an affiliate of NextEra Energy Resources LLC for a new 300-megawatt (MW) wind project to be built in Emmons and Logan Counties.

Construction on the Emmons Logan Wind Project is slated to begin in 2019 and to be completed by the end of that year. It will feature 133 General Electric wind turbines that are capable of generating enough clean, renewable energy to power 120,000 homes. As a result of the project, the local communities will receive approximately $1.4 million in taxes each year.

“Great River Energy is dedicated to serving our members with a diverse supply of resources and a growing share of renewable energy,” said Jon Brekke, vice president and chief market officer at Great River Energy. “The addition of the Emmons-Logan project significantly increases our renewable energy strength.”

With the new project, Great River Energy’s wind capacity will include more than 700 megawatts which meets or exceeds the requirements of Minnesota’s Renewable Energy Standard while providing more wind resources for its voluntary subscription programs, such as the Wellspring program for homes and businesses and Revolt program for electric vehicles.

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with. . .

