Over 200 Attend Santa Day In Napoleon

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

The Napoleon Business Association hosted its annual Santa Claus Day on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Napoleon School Gym.

According to event chairperson, Helen Braun said there were 221 children 11 and under who registered on the day to see Santa (Chuck Wald). Santa was assisted by three elves, Peyton Feist, Lakkin Ryum and McKenzie Haas.

As the youngsters entered the gym they were all given a goodie bag, registered for a chance to win a present from Santa and had the opportunity to play carnival type games throughout the. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition