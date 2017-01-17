NPS Looking To Be Emergency Location

Posted 1/17/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon Public School Board discussed the option for the school to be a designated disaster/emergency location for the community during the regular meeting last Monday, January 9. Board members present included: President Allan Weigel, Chuck Wald, Jeff Schneider and Nick Breidenbach (arrived halfway), while Kor Schmidt was absent. Administrators included Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, Principal Cindy Weigel and via video message when needed, Principal Holly Randall.

Bjerklie said he attended a Logan County Emergency meeting after the three-day power outage, in which County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz spoke and suggested the school be a designated location in an occurrence of a disaster/emergency. Bjerklie noted Schwartz said the school could get a generator with the help of a grant, along with cots and other supplies. After discussion the board thought the school would be a good disaster/emergency location and questioned where supplies, such as cots, would be stored. The board said the little details can be worked out later, but they agreed to move forward in the process of the school to become an emergency location, as it will also “help the school.”

Bjerklie also noted there will be upcoming bills for the school . . .

