NBA Elects Officers For 2017

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

At their regular monthly meeting last Thurs., Jan. 19, the Napoleon Business Association, (NBA) held election of officers. The new NBA president is former vice president, Nick Schauer, and longtime president Terry Schwartzenberger was elected vice president. The remaining office holders will all serve for another term: Dawn Horner, secretary and Lila Wirt, treasurer.

The local business group discussed the recently completed Shop Local campaign, which seemed to have gone over very well in it’s infancy, as well as the recently completed NBA Sunday Funday (noon soup and sandwich event), which too went over well.

Carmen Rath-Wald, representing the Tri-County Tourism Alliance group updated the group on. . .

