Napoleon American Legion Holds Installation Of Officers

Posted 1/24/17 (Tue)

Submitted by Ann Knecht

Barry Hoof American Legion Auxiliary hosted a potluck supper for about 35 before the January meetings. The Legion held their 2017 installation with Jim Hilzendeger, Past 5th District President presiding.

The Auxiliary meeting was conducted by Viola Wolf with 12 members attending. Discussion included . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-line Edition