Haegele Retires After Four Decades Of Serving

Posted 12/28/16 (Wed)

By Jessica Wald

After 40 years one Napoleon Care Center employee has decided to retire.

“I’ll dearly miss it,” said Dietary Manager Wendy Haegele. “You get very, very attached to some,” she added as she has worked with around 800 different residents over the four decades.

Wendy grew up in Lehr and Bismarck and graduated from Capital Commercial College in Bismarck in 1971 with a secretarial degree. She then worked as a waitress and cook at a few different places. In 1976 she moved to Napoleon and in October began working as a CNA at the Napoleon Care Center. In 1980 she began as the dietary manager. “I didn’t think I’d be here until I retire,” she said with a smile. “I never regret working here and I’ve made many friends.”

Haegele said she has always loved her job, but in the last year it became hard to find help in her department. After deciding she was at a good age, Wendy gave notice as of November 13 of this year she would retire, but help out/train until the end of the year. Haegele said Mandy Doll, Napoleon, was hired as the new dietary manager. “It is working out well; she knows the computer system and ordering.”

She said it’s nice. . .

