Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

After competing on and off again for 43 years, one local horse show competitor has earned a state champion title in one of the classes. Sonya Gross of rural Napoleon competed in the North Dakota Quarter Horse Association horse shows from April through October of this year and walked away with a Select Amateur Horsemanship championship.

Sonya was introduced to horses at an early age, as her mother, Myra Johnson had horses on her farm growing up and wanted Sonya and her sister to try riding horse. “I started in 4-H and I was hooked,” said Gross after bonding with the horses. She began showing at horse shows at age nine, after being introduced to the competition from a family friend.

“It’s one sport I feel more competent and competitive in; I can’t run down a court and dribble a ball,” she said with a chuckle. “I’ve always loved horses and for some reason they are a part of my soul. If I feel bad or something, I know I can go to the horses,” she said.

Gross said during the competition season, she. . .

