City Considers Declaration Of Snow Emergency

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council discussed the amount of snow in the area and solutions to remove it during the regular meeting last Tuesday, January 3.

All council members were present including Mayor Todd Moos, Jon Starkey, Ron Kerzman, Shawn Moch, Dawn Foster, Debbie Sperle and Rod Kleppe.

Mayor Moos discussed the option to declare a snow emergency for the city of Napoleon. He said if granted, FEMA and the state could possibly help reimburse the city for some of the costs involved in keeping streets cleaned and removal of snow. He said thorough documentation of all hours worked, including overtime, contractors and through the power outage must be recorded. He said the more information/documentation, the better. The council gave their approval for Moos to talk to the county emergency manager, Daniel Schwartz with WENCK about the declaration. (After the meeting, as of Friday, January 6, Moos reported the declaration had been submitted, but no word was received if the snow emergency had been accepted.)

Moos also said he would like to get a community committee together to discuss emergency/disaster plans for the community. He said there are a few plans for summer disasters, but he would like a plan set in place for an all year around disaster, such as the current 3-day power outage. Moos said Schwartz mentioned grants, which could help with the purchase of equipment needed for year around disasters. Councilwoman Sperle said. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition