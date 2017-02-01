Blackout For 3 Days

Posted 1/02/17 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

Although the first official day of winter was a little over a week ago, Mother Nature presented many different seasonal patterns around the state this Christmas. As predicted days in advance, the Napoleon area received snow and wind late Saturday, December 24, creating blizzard like conditions.

Other parts of North Dakota received thunder snow, which is a snowstorm event where thunder and lightning also occur. On Christmas the Napoleon area received freezing rain late morning, followed by blizzard conditions with around 11.5 inches of snow, for moisture totaling 1.52”. With the rain, freezing temps and wind gusts, ice settled on power lines around the area, creating a power outage in Napoleon around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, December 26 through Wednesday, December 28 around 7:15 p.m. MDU supplies power to about 540 customers in Napoleon.

With line damage around Napoleon, Hazelton, Burnstad and Zeeland, spokesperson for MDU, Tony Spilde said, “The storm caused some pretty widespread damage, so in addition to our local personnel, we brought in crews from Bismarck, Dickinson, Watford City, Williston, Mobridge, Ellendale and Sheridan, WY, to help rebuild the system wherever it went down.” The company also hired contractors from SD and MN to assist with electrical work, plus a contractor to move snow to provide access to. . .

