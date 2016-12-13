Another Snow Storm Hits The Area

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

For the second week in a row, the Napoleon area was hit with a winter snow storm which closed school on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and offered a 2-hour late start on Wed., Dec. 7, but was later canceled for the second day in a row. On Thursday school started 2 hours late. The delivery of this newspaper from the Garrison print plant was also delayed a day as it was printed on the regular time on Monday, Dec. 5, but the delivery truck as well as the US Postal Service were both shut down on Tuesday.

Napoleon city street workers were busy all day Tues., Dec. 6 clearing streets to offer travel throughout the city, however due to strong winds, blowing snow and white-out conditions the NDDOT workers did not venture out nor did Logan County road crew workers until Wednesday morning, Dec. 7.

The area received about 8 inches of snow (melted .67) combined with wind gusts to 40+ mph piled up snow in shelter areas causing snow drifts 10 feet or higher in sheltered areas. Talk has been that these types of drifts haven’t been seen since the winter of 1996-97. Other reports from country folks are that due to the direction of the wind farmsteads were socked in heavier with snow than most can remember.

There were only a handful. . .

