7 Decades Together

Posted 1/31/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Even though it’s been 70 years, one Napoleon couple remembers their wedding day, February 3, 1947, like it was yesterday. “It was a horrible day,” weather-wise, said Margaret Gross. “It was nice weather all winter, up until that day. There was no snow, but that day there were 40-50 mile per hour winds.” “It was howling,” added her husband John, who said the temp was below 0º with the wind.

The couple said “back then” weddings took place on Mondays, as a whole day event. There was no going to the beauty shop to get hair and nails done, but instead, Margaret had her cows to milk. After chores, came the ceremony, which was held before noon at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, about 15 miles southwest of Napoleon. A double wedding took place with Leo Ibach (Napoleon) and his wife, the late Anna Mary (Becker). After the marriages a separate reception was held for each couple at the brides’ home. Grosses said chicken noodle soup and fried chicken was served for dinner and then there was a dance in the kitchen until a soup, sausage and kuchen supper was served. After another round of chores, a formal wedding dance was held at the old fire hall and Booney Haas provided music.

Margaret said newlyweds didn’t. . .

